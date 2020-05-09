Rimbit (RBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,562.82

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $56,562.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

