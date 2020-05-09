Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.80 Million

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce $377.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.94 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $393.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

