Rotharium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $156,084.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Rotharium has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $156,084.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00006086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02186119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174829 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.