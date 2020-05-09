Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%.

SBRA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 1,580,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,069. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

