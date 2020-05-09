Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,519.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004268 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $73,519.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003242 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

