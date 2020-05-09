Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $532.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.96 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $975.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SBH stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

