Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.17

News coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

SSNLF remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $1,400.00 and a 1 year high of $2,450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,874.12. The company has a market cap of $13,193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.53 and a beta of 5.87.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

