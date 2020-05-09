Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.64. 334,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,727. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.