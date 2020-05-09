Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.30% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

