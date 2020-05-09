Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

