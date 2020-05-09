Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Kucoin and Binance. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.03527816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

