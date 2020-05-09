Semux Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $935,465.14 and approximately $95,263.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010182 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000694 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.