Sentivate Hits 24 Hour Volume of $132,487.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $132,487.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.03527816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,351,659,431 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

