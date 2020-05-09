SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX and Ethfinex. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $249,933.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02182749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00174315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

