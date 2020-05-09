SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $357,065.11 and approximately $88,031.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003886 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,742,740 coins and its circulating supply is 24,665,648 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

