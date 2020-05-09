Social Send One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Social Send has a market cap of $158,651.66 and $27.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Social Send has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015764 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000887 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

