Sociall (SCL) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $101,563.87 and $22.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last week, Sociall has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

