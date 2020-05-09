Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $9,954.34 and $6,533.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00484396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005960 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.