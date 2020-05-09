Spinnaker Trust Buys 24,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

