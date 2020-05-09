Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Sprout Social updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.55–0.5 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPT traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $22.19. 314,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,794. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.