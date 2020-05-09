StableUSD (USDS) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00011440 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,103.08 and $117,316.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,470,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,097 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

