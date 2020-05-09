Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.03577657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031632 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008420 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

