Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $105.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

