Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Also, Director Tawn Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Store Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

