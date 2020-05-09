Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0764 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Coinone and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Coinone, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.