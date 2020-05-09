StrongHands Market Cap Hits $725,492.90 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $725,492.90 and $525.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,848,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 16,435,769,401 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, STEX and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

