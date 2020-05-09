Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

