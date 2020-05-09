Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0849 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Super Zero has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00352633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009469 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003916 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,728,978 coins and its circulating supply is 262,007,050 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.