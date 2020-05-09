Swarm Price Reaches $0.0094 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Swarm has a market cap of $731,600.63 and approximately $7,445.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

