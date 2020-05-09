Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $67.41 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

