Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRHC traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $58.81. 667,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $388,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,302,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,369. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

