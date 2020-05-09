Tael Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $1.31 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $18.11, $13.96 and $7.20.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03612593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011719 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008549 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

