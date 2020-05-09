Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.70.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 164,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

