Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Decreased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.35.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $39.38 on Friday, hitting $819.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,982,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

