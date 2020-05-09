Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news impact score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Tesla’s ranking:

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $819.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.70 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.