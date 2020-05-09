The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005123 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

