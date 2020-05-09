The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Announces Earnings Results

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The Rubicon Project updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of RUBI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 2,072,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

