Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $24,374.57 and $11,728.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028677 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031751 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,753.64 or 0.99960111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000598 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000601 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

