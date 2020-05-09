Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.0852 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $36.52 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

