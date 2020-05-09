Titan Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,609.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 906,651,928 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

