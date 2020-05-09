TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.10

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $5.37 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028718 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003361 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032016 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,732.81 or 0.99990725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00068935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,137,827 coins and its circulating supply is 16,932,600 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

