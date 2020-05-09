Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.64

News stories about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TM opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

