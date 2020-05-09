TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $18.73. 1,620,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,381. The stock has a market cap of $591.72 million, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

