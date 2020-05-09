Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 13,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the average volume of 1,033 call options.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

