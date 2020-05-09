Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRVN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,079. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

