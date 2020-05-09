Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,569. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

