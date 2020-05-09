Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 6,430,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,026. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.