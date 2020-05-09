TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.28. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.