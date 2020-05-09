TrueVett (VME) Market Cap Achieves $22,614.18

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One TrueVett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueVett has traded up 180.2% against the dollar. TrueVett has a market cap of $22,614.18 and approximately $108.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.98 or 0.03576482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008438 BTC.

About TrueVett

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

