TurtleCoin Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $908,587.13 and approximately $1.02 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 72,457,623,807 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

